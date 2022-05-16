Evil thugs jailed after they decapitated pet dog and left its head on door handle in act of revenge after a pub row

Ashley Grundy, 31, and Steven Robinson, 39, chopped the head off a Yorkshire Terrier called Bailey and then dumped his body.

The barbaric pair got into a row with another customer in The Baron’s Rest pub in Chorley, Lancs., on May 19 2018 and Grundy threatened them.

In the early hours of the following morning, they drove to the victim’s house and stole their pet pooch before driving back to the boozer where they decapitated the dog.

They then dumped the dog’s body at the pub and left its head on the handle of a house where the victim’s mother lived leaving her and her child to make the grisly discovery.

An extensive CCTV trawl showed Robinson discarding an item into the bush using a car mat to wrap the item in which was later found to be Bailey's decapitated body.

Prosecutors described the incident as an act of revenge and intimidation which was 'intended to cause maximum fear to the victims'.

Grundy, of Kirkham and Steven Robinson, of Lancaster, were jailed for 19 months at Preston Crown Court for criminal damage and outraging public decency.

Sgt Paul Harrison, of Lancashire Police said: “This was a lengthy investigation which involved a number of officers.

"Officers sat through hours of CCTV and had to go through distressing incidents to compare the DNA from Bailey’s head and carcass to the DNA of the blood found in and on the vehicle that Grundy and Robinson were using.

"I'd like to thank all the officers involved who worked tirelessly to bring this investigation to a conclusion.