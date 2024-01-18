Ex-police officer accused of using warrant card at nightclub after phoning in sick

A former police officer has been accused of using her warrant card to try and get into a nightclub after she phoned in sick for work.

Holly Lee has been charged with gross misconduct by South Yorkshire Police and will face a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday, January 23.

The force said that when she was working as a PC in August 2022, she told her sergeant she was unwell and not fit for duty on a night shift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But in the early hours of the following day, she allegedly used her warrant card to try to gain entry to a nightclub in Sheffield.

It comes after former South Yorkshire Police officer Rowan Horrock was found to have committed gross misconduct, after he injured a woman during sex.

The 27-year-old was acquitted of rape by a jury in November, following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, and he then resigned from the force later that month.

But at a disciplinary hearing, it was ruled that his actions amounted to gross misconduct and he would have been dismissed if he not already resigned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hearing was told Horrocks had left a woman with extensive injuries following a night out in November 2021.

The injuries Horrocks caused to the woman were not disputed during the trial and his defence was they happened during consensual sex.

However, the force said the level of injury would have amounted to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), which, in law, cannot be consented to.

Earlier this month, Humberside Police revealed former PC Jason Smith was found to have committed gross misconduct after he accidentally damaged a colleague’s car and failed to report it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wind blew his car door into the wing mirror of a Mini, before a training course at Melton Police Station in February 2023.

Smith apologised and said he should have left a note, but denied that he had deliberately concealed the damage.