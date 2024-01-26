'Extremely deceptive criminals' who conned 'vulnerable man' out of £75,000 jailed
Over a five-year period, Ann Park, 56, took control of the victim’s finances and began stealing money for herself.
She then went on to share the stolen money with Graham Bradley, 57, Hull Crown Court was told.
In a December 2023 court hearing, both pleaded guilty to possessing criminal property.
Park pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from another person and was convicted of transferring criminal property.
Bradley was also convicted at the hearing of two counts of transferring criminal property.
The pair were sentenced on Friday (Jan 26) to 25 months in prison.
Helen Shackleton, the officer in the case, stated that Park and Bradley are “extremely deceptive criminals”.
She said they targeted the vulnerable victim and “conned him out of a large amount of money to benefit themselves”.
Officer Shackleton said: “Park abused her position of trust and pretended she had been gifted the money from the victim for her assistance.
“I am pleased to see that they are now going to spend time behind bars, unable to harm other members of the community."
Officer Shackleton expressed hope that the sentencing serves as a reminder that authorities will take action against people who exploit vulnerable individuals.
