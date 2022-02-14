Fact check: West Yorkshire Police is not investigating the vaccine roll out

Flase claims on social media suggest West Yorkshire Police is investigating the vaccine roll out

False claims shared on social media state the force provided someone with the crime reference number 13220052372 because it is conducting an investigation.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “We can state categorically that West Yorkshire Police have no investigations relating to this report or any other alleged criminality relating to the vaccine program.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This non-crime reference number was created so the paperwork could be attached to our systems electronically and to ensure we had a record of the interaction.”

It comes after The Metropolitan Police dismissed claims it was conducting an investigation into the vaccine roll out.

The force said it provided people with a crime reference number after they made allegations in December, but “no criminal investigation has been launched and it has so far found no evidence of criminality”.

Recordings were also shared online of a police call handler confirming that an investigation was underway, but the force said that call handler “misspoke”.

In the UK, 52.4m people have had one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 48.7m have had two.

As of February 2, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency had received 443,799 reports of people having suspected reactions to the vaccines.

The agency stated the figures “cannot be used to derive side effect rates or compare the safety profile” of vaccines as “many factors can influence suspected adverse reactions reporting”.

It added: “Vaccination is the single most effective way to reduce deaths and severe illness from Covid-19.”