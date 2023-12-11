Fake police posters promote Sheffield city centre as ‘crack and heroin’ zone

Fake posters declaring “the sale and use of crack and heroin” are allowed in cities across the country have arrived in Sheffield.

A “small number” of fake posters have been put up near Castle Square tram stop over the weekend in Sheffield claiming the area was a “Crack and Heroin Zone”.

The stickers also included the badge of South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reportedly, similar fake posters making the claim about the class A drugs have been seen in Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds.

The fake poster stating that the area of Sheffield is a 'crack and heroin area'.

Some speculated that it could be a “far-right group” behind the campaign.

Coun Douglas Johnson (City, Green Party, Speaker for the Green Group) told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “It would be quite an imaginative spoof sticker, if the identical types hadn’t been spotted in Leeds and other cities.

“Unfortunately, it’s a fairly negative way of expressing concerns about city centres, rather than something specific to Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that residents, workers and visitors in the city centre suffer from nuisance caused by a certain number of vulnerable but often volatile groups.

“The difficulties are made more difficult by mental health, substance misuse, unsettled lives and exploitation. It is not as simple as ‘homelessness’ or ‘drug addiction’.

“A lot of people working for the council, health services, police and voluntary sector, do a huge amount of work to contain the problems and try to support people off the streets.

“That’s why we encourage generous people in the city centre to donate to these charities instead of giving cash on the streets, which can fuel exploitation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of a small number of fake posters that were illegally posted at locations in Sheffield city centre.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and posters which have been discovered have since been removed.

“Anyone with concerns around fly posting is encouraged to report it to Sheffield City Council.”

A spokesperson from Sheffield City Council said the council had been aware of the stickers for “a couple of weeks” and they were working with the police to find and destroy them.