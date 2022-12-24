A family “lost everything” two days before Christmas when a gas explosion destroyed their home.

The explosion blew the windows and doors off the property in Cross Green, Leeds, shortly after a fire broke out in the kitchen, at around 4.20pm on Friday.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the property was empty during the explosion and no one was injured, but people living in nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution.

The Society in the City of Leeds is now helping the family who have been left homeless.

In a statement, the missionary society said: “A young family lost everything through the cause of a gas explosion that has taken their home, their Christmas and everything they own. They are safe.

“We have two girls aged four and two, a boy of nine months, and mum too.

“If you can spare a gift, wrap it with the age on, bring it to St Hilda's Cross Green tonight. The church will be open from 6.30pm.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire at the property in Cross Green is being investigated.

In a statement, the fire service added: “After a search of the property it was confirmed no persons were inside, adjacent properties were evacuated as a precaution.

“Police and ambulance attended alongside the utility companies.

“The Red Cross Fire Victim Support vehicle was also requested.”

