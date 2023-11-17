Family of aspiring special education teacher pay tribute as man charged with murder
Sachin Hawkins, 19, died at an address in Hardy Street, Hull.
Syed Hussain-Kazi, 24, of Hardy Street, has been charged with murder in connection with Sachin’s death.
He appeared at Hull Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody to appear at Hull Crown Court on Monday, November 20.
Speaking of Sachin, his mother said: “He was a young man who wanted to be an aspiring special education teacher.
“He loved his family and friends, they meant the world to him. He wanted to make everyone proud and was a role model for the younger generation.
“Sachin was loved by everyone.”Sachin’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.
They have asked for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.