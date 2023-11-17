Family of aspiring special education teacher pay tribute as man charged with murder

The family of a man who died in Hull earlier this week have paid tribute to him as a man was charged with murder.

Sachin Hawkins, 19, died at an address in Hardy Street, Hull.

Syed Hussain-Kazi, 24, of Hardy Street, has been charged with murder in connection with Sachin’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He appeared at Hull Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody to appear at Hull Crown Court on Monday, November 20.

Sachin Hawkins, 19, died at an address in Hardy Street, Hull.

Speaking of Sachin, his mother said: “He was a young man who wanted to be an aspiring special education teacher.

“He loved his family and friends, they meant the world to him. He wanted to make everyone proud and was a role model for the younger generation.

“Sachin was loved by everyone.”Sachin’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.