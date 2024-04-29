Family of woman pulled from River Derwent pay tribute as man charged with murder appears in court

Lisa Welford, 49, was pulled out of the River Derwent on Wednesday April 24 and taken to hospital by ambulance.

However, she was later pronounced deceased.

A 47-year-old Malton man was charged with murder in relation to the case in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on April 29 and has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on April 30.

Lisa’s family have paid tribute to her in a statement and said she would be “sadly missed by all”.

They said: “Lisa was a wonderful daughter, mum, auntie, and little sister.

“She had many friends both locally and further afield and will be sadly missed by all.

“We are sincerely grateful and appreciative of all the ongoing support that we have received from the local community.

“We kindly request that the family’s privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, contact North Yorkshire Police.

You can provide information by emailing [email protected] or calling North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers can be contact online or by calling 0800 555 111.