Family pay tribute to boy, 14, killed in Yorkshire crash as driver, 21, is arrested over his death

Ellis Lockley was a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa which was involved in a collision on Tarn Lane near Keighley on Sunday April 28.

A 21-year-old man who was driving the car has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The Lockley family said: “We as a family are totally devastated at the loss of our beautiful boy Ellis, he has left such a massive hole in our hearts.

Ellis Lockley, 14

“We have received so much love and support from the community, he is so loved by everyone who knew him.

“Whilst we appreciate people will want to pay tribute to our little joy Ellis, we hope that they do this with respect.”

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of West Yorkshire Police said: “Specially trained officers are continuing to support Ellis’s family at this tragic time.

“We are keen to trace anyone who was travelling along Tarn Lane, which is known locally as ‘Yorkshire Bumps’ junction of Black Hill Lane and Green Sykes Road who may have seen a silver Vauxhall Corsa driving in the area.

“In particular we are keen to trace the drivers of an Audi and a Yaris who were in the area between 1.30pm and 2.20pm.”

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 898 of 28 April.”