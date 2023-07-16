All Sections
Family release tribute to dog walker, 56, killed by car in Yorkshire as man and woman are arrested

The family of a woman killed by a car while she was out walking her dog have paid tribute to her.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 16th Jul 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 14:45 BST

Julie Gibson, 56, was struck by a black Ford Puma on Mansfield Road in Aston, Sheffield, at 6.40am on Tuesday July 11.

The Gibson family have paid tribute to Julie, who was married with children.

In a statement they said: “Our family are staying and will remain strong in these horrific times. My mum was the reason my dad believes in love and that will never escape him. We won't let this beat us and are prepared to fight for our mum till the very end. We are forever grateful for the continued love, support and compassion shown by each and every individual in this time of need. We love and miss you dearly, Always and forever.”

Julie GibsonJulie Gibson
A 44-year-old Sheffield man and a 46-year-old Rotherham woman were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They have been bailed pending further enquiries.