Family release tribute to 'loving and cheeky' teenage boy who was killed in stabbing

The family of a teenage boy who was stabbed to death in Yorkshire have paid tribute to him.

Harley Brown, aged 17, was attacked shortly before 4am on Monday, February 20 in Kings Mill Lane in Huddersfield.

He died from his injuries.

A statement from his family described him as a “loving and cheeky” boy with “so much potential”.

Harley Brown was described as a "loving" boy with a "beautiful smile and cheeky sense of humour".

The family said: “Harley's mother, two sisters, brother, niece, family and all his friends are deeply saddened.

"Harley will always be remembered for his loving personality, beautiful smile and cheeky sense of humour. He will be deeply missed by us all. He had so much potential, we wish he was given more time."

Two teenage boys, aged 14 and 16, both from Huddersfield, have been charged with his murder.

Two males aged 15 and 19 who were also arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Two females aged 17 and 19 who were arrested in connection with the case have been released on police bail.