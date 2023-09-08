Family robbed of gold jewellery while walking their dog in Yorkshire
A family have been robbed of their gold jewellery by a group of three men while out walking their dog in Yorkshire.
South Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following the incident in Treeton Woods in Rotherham at around 7pm on Thursday (Sep 7).
A statement from the force said: “It is reported that three masked men approached a couple and their two children, who were walking their dog in Treeton Woods, Rotherham. It is understood the suspects demanded jewellery, threatening violence. A number of gold jewellery items were taken from the family.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1057 of September 7. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.