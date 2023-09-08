South Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following the incident in Treeton Woods in Rotherham at around 7pm on Thursday (Sep 7).

A statement from the force said: “It is reported that three masked men approached a couple and their two children, who were walking their dog in Treeton Woods, Rotherham. It is understood the suspects demanded jewellery, threatening violence. A number of gold jewellery items were taken from the family.”