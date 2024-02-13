Family thanks 'saviour' who pulled man from major crash that left five in hospital - including a four-month old baby

A four-month-old baby, being transported from Leeds Bradford Airport via taxi, remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the major crash which involved a Toyota, the taxi, and a Vauxhall Vivaro containing two women and a man.

The driver of the taxi also remains in hospital with less major injuries, but his brother-in-law, Fisal Ahmed, has praised the man who saved the driver and called him a “saviour”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Ahmed told The Yorkshire Post: “I can't really thank him so much. I mean, he was a saviour for him. He saved him, like he saved him. There's no words to describe it.”

Air ambulance lands at Leeds primary school as 'explosion' heard following truck fire cc Danielle Dumpling

The serious crash happened on the A6120 Ring Road in Leeds between Dawson's Corner and Rodley roundabout on Monday (February 12) at around 4.55pm.

The Vivaro, which was travelling northbound, was in a head-on collision with the Toyota travelling in the opposite direction.

The baby was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ahmed said his brother-in-law has several injuries from the crash including broken ribs, and injured back and he had hit his head on the car windscreen – but is not awake and recovering in hospital.

He was also unconscious for “a good while” as he was being pulled from the car, Mr Ahmed said.

He added: “He's lucky that these people were about there. It was on a busy road and it was a busy time because had he been on some country road or something like that, the situation could have been a bit different.”

Two women from the Toyota and a man from the Vivaro were also taken to hospital.

The male driver of the Vivaro has now been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.