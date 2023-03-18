The victim is in hospital in a critical condition after the incident on Fargate in Sheffield last night (Mar 17). He was reportedly approached by an unknown man who punched him causing him to fall to the floor. The victim was then stabbed in the chest.
South Yorkshire Police said it responded to reports of a stabbing just before 10pm on March 17. The victim was rushed to hospital by ambulance where he is in a stable but critical condition. A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remains in police custody.
A cordon remains in place on Fargate today, which appears to extend down Chapel Walk. South Yorkshire Police said neighbourhood officers will be remaining in the area today to provide reassurance to the community.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that can assist with their enquiries. You can provide information via the online portal, live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1183 of 17 March 2023.Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.