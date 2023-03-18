News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
2 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
2 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
2 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
3 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy
4 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60

Fargate stabbing Sheffield: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after city centre stabbing

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 56-year-old was stabbed in a Yorkshire city centre.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 18th Mar 2023, 11:06 GMT

The victim is in hospital in a critical condition after the incident on Fargate in Sheffield last night (Mar 17). He was reportedly approached by an unknown man who punched him causing him to fall to the floor. The victim was then stabbed in the chest.

South Yorkshire Police said it responded to reports of a stabbing just before 10pm on March 17. The victim was rushed to hospital by ambulance where he is in a stable but critical condition. A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remains in police custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A cordon remains in place on Fargate today, which appears to extend down Chapel Walk. South Yorkshire Police said neighbourhood officers will be remaining in the area today to provide reassurance to the community.

Most Popular
A 56-year-old man has been hospitalised after being punched and stabbed on Fargate in Sheffield last night.
A 56-year-old man has been hospitalised after being punched and stabbed on Fargate in Sheffield last night.
A 56-year-old man has been hospitalised after being punched and stabbed on Fargate in Sheffield last night.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that can assist with their enquiries. You can provide information via the online portal, live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1183 of 17 March 2023.Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.