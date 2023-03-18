A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 56-year-old was stabbed in a Yorkshire city centre.

The victim is in hospital in a critical condition after the incident on Fargate in Sheffield last night (Mar 17). He was reportedly approached by an unknown man who punched him causing him to fall to the floor. The victim was then stabbed in the chest.

South Yorkshire Police said it responded to reports of a stabbing just before 10pm on March 17. The victim was rushed to hospital by ambulance where he is in a stable but critical condition. A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remains in police custody.

A cordon remains in place on Fargate today, which appears to extend down Chapel Walk. South Yorkshire Police said neighbourhood officers will be remaining in the area today to provide reassurance to the community.

