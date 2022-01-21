Using a Telegram channel called Oaken Hearth, members exchanged terror manuals, shared racist ideology, and posted videos of atrocities including the Christchurch mosque mass murder, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Daniel Wright, 29, of Whinfield Avenue, Keighley, is charged with disseminating a terrorist publication, possessing articles for terrorist purposes, and the collection of information contrary to the Terrorism Act.

He is also accused of possessing and manufacturing a firearm.

The trial, expected to last five weeks, is ongoing at Sheffield Crown Court

His friend Liam Hall, 31, of Hill Top Walk, Keighley, is charged with possessing articles for terrorist purposes, as well as possessing and manufacturing a firearm.

Hall’s partner Stacey Salmon, 29, of the same address, is charged with possessing articles for terrorist purposes, and having a firearm.

Samuel Whibley, 29, of Derwen Deg, Menai Bridge, Anglesey, is charged with the encouragement of terrorism, and disseminating a terrorist publication.

Annabel Darlow QC, prosecuting, said: “These four defendants were members of an extreme fascist and terroristic cell during the first four months of 2021.

“They embraced extreme right-wing propaganda and celebrated racist violence and killing. The defendants demonstrated an active interest in the manufacture of explosives and weaponry.

“They sought out the means and technical information required to manufacture firearms at home, using 3D printers to print plastic parts which could then be assembled together with metal components, with the intention of creating functional and lethal firearms.”

Ms Darlow added: “The prosecution allege that the ideology embraced by these defendants, and the violent, terroristic views they expressed, clearly demonstrate that their actions in respect of these homemade firearms was terrorist in nature and intent.

“The group also exchanged a huge number of terror manuals, many of which contained instructions on the manufacture of weapons including explosives, together with instructions on killing techniques.”

Police linked Wright, Hall, and Salmon to firearm parts that were later recovered, while Whibley researched and posted details online on how to make a pistol, the court was told.

The prosecution said Wright was a frequent visitor to Hall and Salmon’s home and that contact with Whibley was forged online.

Wright and Hall were welders, while Salmon was unemployed, the court also heard.

Whibley, a student, set up the Oaken Hearth Telegram channel in January 2021, with a private chat function available to those who passed a series of questions proving they were far-right sympathisers.

Ms Darlow said the contents of the channel’s chat expressed “abhorrently racist views and advocated the use of extreme political violence”.

She added: “Despite it being apparent that certain users of the chat were children, this in no way deterred those involved from the process of radicalisation and the repeated provision of detailed information on matters including the manufacture of homemade firearms.

“Extreme right-wing terrorists who had committed acts of mass murder in the name of their twisted ideology, such as Timothy McVeigh, who committed the atrocity in Omaha, Anders Breivik who murdered scores of young people in Norway, and Brenton Tarrant, who shot over 50 worshippers in a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, were actively celebrated by members and praised as ‘saints’.”