'Fat' man carrying can of Stella Artois sexually assaulted 15-year-old girl in alley

Police have issued an appeal for information after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in an alleyway in Yorkshire.

Police in Middlesbrough are appealing for witnesses

Cleveland Police said the incident happened in an alley off Castle Way in Middlesbrough at around 5.30pm on November 18. The suspect is described by the victim as “fat”, wearing a big blue coat with hooded jackets underneath with the hoods up. He was carrying a can of Stella and smelled of alcohol.

A statement from the force said: “An unknown male member of the public assisted in pulling away the male suspect and ensured that the victim got home. Officers are appealing for this member of the public to contact them, by calling 101 and quoting incident number 211166.

