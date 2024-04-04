Kyle Wright, 27, was driving a Hyundai Terracan carrying six people on the A58 Whitehall Road in Cleckheaton, at around 5 am, on Saturday, January 22.

As they travelled towards Chain Bar the car came off the road and eventually came to rest in a field.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Due to the crash, one of the passengers, Curtis Dominik, 24, from Bradford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kyle Wright has been jailed for causing death by careless driving and dangerous driving.

The other four people in the car suffered minor injuries.

Detective Constable Debbie Farley, of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, explained that after Wright lost control of the car he fled the scene.

Wright, of Longwood Gate in Huddersfield, was then arrested the next day.

In a tribute to Curtis Dominik, his family called him a "kindhearted, mischievous, larger than life young lad".

“Further investigation highlighted other driving offences that night which were deemed to be dangerous prior to the collision.

“We hope the sentence Wright has received will provide some comfort for Curtis’s family and demonstrate that those who drive dangerously on our roads will be prosecuted.”

Wright pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving and dangerous driving.

The 27-year-old was sentenced to three years and 10 months at Leeds Crown Court, on Tuesday (Apr 2).

Wright was also disqualified from driving for five years and eight months and must take an extended test before he can drive again.

