Fatal Yorkshire incident: Industrial accident in Ripon at a vehicle recovery garage leads to Darlington man's death
North Yorkshire Police responded to reports of an incident at a recovery garage on Boroughbridge Road, in Ripon, on Friday (Mar 29).
The industrial accident happened at around 8am and resulted in the death of a man aged in his 30s from the Darlington area.
Ambulance, air ambulance, fire and police teams attended.
However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family have been informed and are being supported by the police.
In a statement North Yorkshire Police stated the are now assisting the accident investigation led by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).
REF: 12240054680