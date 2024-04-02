Fatal Yorkshire incident: Industrial accident in Ripon at a vehicle recovery garage leads to Darlington man's death

An industrial accident in Ripon has led to a Darlington man’s death at a vehicle recovery garage.
Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 13:18 BST

North Yorkshire Police responded to reports of an incident at a recovery garage on Boroughbridge Road, in Ripon, on Friday (Mar 29).

The industrial accident happened at around 8am and resulted in the death of a man aged in his 30s from the Darlington area.

Ambulance, air ambulance, fire and police teams attended.

North Yorkshire Police said the man, 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.North Yorkshire Police said the man, 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
North Yorkshire Police said the man, 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His family have been informed and are being supported by the police.

In a statement North Yorkshire Police stated the are now assisting the accident investigation led by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

REF: 12240054680