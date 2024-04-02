North Yorkshire Police responded to reports of an incident at a recovery garage on Boroughbridge Road, in Ripon, on Friday (Mar 29).

The industrial accident happened at around 8am and resulted in the death of a man aged in his 30s from the Darlington area.

Ambulance, air ambulance, fire and police teams attended.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police said the man, 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family have been informed and are being supported by the police.

In a statement North Yorkshire Police stated the are now assisting the accident investigation led by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).