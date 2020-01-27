Father and daughter who died in Hull house fire named by police

A father and daughter killed in a house fire in Hull have today been named by police.

The fire broke out at a house on Wensley Avenue in the city earlier on Saturday morning.

Tributes left at the scene of the fatal house fire in Wensley Avenue, Hull.

Police confirmed a man and 10-year-old girl tragically died from their injuries.

The man has today been named as 47-year-old Garry Bolton.

Humberside Police said they believe the 10-year-old girl is his daughter Paige, although she will not formally be identified until a post mortem examination has been completed.

Mr Bolton’s post mortem examination was held yesterday and the police investigation into the circumstances continues today.

The investigation is still at a very early stage and we are not able to provide any further updates or details about the incident at this time.

Chief Superintendent Darren Downs said: “We are continuing to support the families of those involved at this very difficult time and our thoughts are with them.

“Investigations into this kind of incident are very complex and take time to complete.

“In the meantime I would ask that people avoid speculating about the circumstances and if you have any information you believe would assist our investigation, please get in touch on our non-emergency 101 line, quoting log number 127 of 25 January.”