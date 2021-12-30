Father of 28-year-old man killed by drunk driver in Yorkshire horror crash on impact his death has had

Joe Keane, 28, and his girlfriend were driving from their home in Wigan to Harrogate for a birthday weekend away when their car was hit by a modified campervan on the A65 near Ingleton in July 2018.

The driver of the Mercedes box van, which had been crudely converted, was jailed for nine years in December 2019 after admitting to taking drink and drugs before getting behind the wheel.

Adam Kershaw, then 29, from Cleckheaton, was three times over the drink driver limit when he lost control and hit the couple's Peugeot 107.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court.

The court heard he was driving to the Beat Herder Festival in Lancashire after spending the night drinking and taking ketamine, and did not have a licence to drive the campervan.

Several road users had dialled 999 to report near-misses and erratic driving by Kershaw in the build-up to the collision.

Joe's father Terry Keane was at work when a nurse called him to tell him that his son had died from a serious head injury.

In a video released by North Yorkshire Police, Mr Keane described initially being called from Joe's girlfriend Alyssa Henderson's mobile phone and told he still had a pulse after the accident.

"Your whole world collapses. I still had to go home and tell my wife and daughter even though my head and heart were destroyed."

Mr Keane described Joe, a qualified lawyer, as a 'kind, sensitive and funny' man who was doing well at work and saving up to marry his girlfriend.

At his funeral, colleagues told him how Joe would always help new staff get settled in.

"He was quietly confident. We still see his friends and the effect of his loss on them has been so hard. I grieve for other people who have lost him as well as for myself."

Mr Keane ended the video message by begging drivers to 'think of others' before getting behind the wheel while intoxicated, adding that his family's lives will 'never be the same again'.