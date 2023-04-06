A husband who murdered his pregnant wife while they holidayed in Edinburgh has been found guilty.

Kashif Anwar, 29, and employment lawyer Fawziyah Javed lived in Pudsey, west Leeds.

Anwar killed his wife, who was 17 weeks pregnant, by pushing her off Scottish landmark Arthur’s Seat and she died from the fall from height.

He was found guilty by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh of murdering Fawziyah Javed in September 2021 by pushing her from the hill, causing multiple blunt force injuries and ultimately her death, and that of her unborn child.

Fawziyah Javed

Anwar denied the charge but was convicted after a week-long trial. He faces a life sentence.

Ms Javed used her dying words to reveal it was her abusive husband who caused her to fall around 50ft down the hillside.

Daniyah Rafique, 24, managed to reach her to help where she was told: “Don’t let my husband near me, he pushed me.”

The court heard PC Rhiannon Clutton, 35, was told by Ms Javed her husband pushed her because she “told him I wanted to end (the marriage)”.

Ms Javed was a solicitor at Leeds firm Lyons Davidson, qualifying in 2020 and working as a paralegal there beforehand. She also volunteered with local charities.

aved "had a bright start to her legal career" at Lyons Davidson Solicitors, said the firm, having worked in its Leeds employment team as a paralegal before becoming a trainee and qualifying into the practice as a solicitor in March 2020.

"She made a great impression with both her colleagues and customers, winning Newcomer of the Year in 2016 and in July of this year was again recognised for the support and assistance she gave other teams during the pandemic".

"Fawziyah was a successful lawyer, a great colleague, and a good friend to many in the business. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time", said the firm.

Since 2015 the 31-year-old had also volunteered at a chairty to help homeless people.

Osman Gondal, chief executive of the InTouch Foundation, said, "You can have people who volunteer for, maybe, a a day once a month. But whenever we needed her, she would always get involved".