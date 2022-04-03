Fears after woman spotted being forced into car in Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a member of the public called about the unknown woman in Rotherham on Thursday (Mar 31).

At 2.10pm, they said they had seen a woman being forced into a silver Volkswagen Golf by a man wearing a green tracksuit outside Millhouse Court.

Despite extensive enquiries, police have not been able to identify the man or woman involved, or ascertain the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in Rotherham.

Rotherham DCI Aneela Khalil-Khan said: “Our priority is to identify this woman and confirm that she is OK.

“We do sometimes receive reports of this nature and often it can be easily explained, however we need to ensure she is safe and well.

“If you are the woman involved, please come forward and let us know you’re OK.”