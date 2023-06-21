All Sections
Fears that angler has gone missing at Yorkshire river as police find abandoned fishing and camping gear on bank

A police investigation is underway after abandoned fishing and camping equipment was found on the banks of the River Humber at North Ferriby.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 16:19 BST

Although Humberside Police have not received a report of a missing angler, officers have searched the area and they are now appealing for more information about the rods, tent and other items.

They said: “Following a report received on Monday morning (19 June) of what appeared to be abandoned camping and fishing equipment on the banks of the Humber in North Ferriby, we’re appealing for more information to determine if there are any concerns for safety.

"A member of the public reported that a tent, holdall and three fishing rods had all been left on the banks of the Humber around the Red Cliff Drive area from 11am on Sunday morning (18 June), for almost 24 hours with no one returning to them or being moved in any way.

A police image of the missing items left at North FerribyA police image of the missing items left at North Ferriby
“Various lines of enquiry have been carried out to try and ascertain if the items have just been discarded, or if someone may have been injured or be in need of medical assistance.

"The items have been recovered and examined, underwater search teams have carried out dives in the locality and missing person report checks in the Humberside force area and neighbouring forces undertaken, however no further information has come to light.

"There is no evidence to suggest any suspicious or criminal activity may have occurred at this time.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area, or knows someone who may have been there, over the last weekend Friday 16 to Sunday 18 June, to please get in touch with us on 101 quoting log number 114 of 19 June to help further our enquiries.”