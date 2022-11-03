South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to FedEx on Rother Way, Hellaby, near Rotherham, at 9.39am on November 2, following reports that a man had been stabbed. The force said when emergency services arrived at the scene, a 60-year-old man was found in a critical condition. Despite efforts to save the injured man, he could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s family has been informed of the incident this morning. Relatives are being supported by specially trained officers as they come to terms with their sudden loss. A 48-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of murder following the stabbing and remains in police custody.

DCI Simon Palmer, leading the police probe, said: “We are working hard to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident, which we know will be causing concern in the community. Our officers remain on the scene while we carry out our enquiries.”

A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death at FedEx in Hellaby, Rotherham, this morning (Photo: Dean Atkins)

There was a huge police presence at the crime scene, with forensic experts among those deployed. Ambulances were seen as well as an air ambulance.

Police tape could be seen inside the building, which was cordoned off from the FedEx front door. The company, which offers express delivery, courier and shipping services, has not yet issued a statement about the incident. Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 260 of November 2, 2022.