Officers were called to the FedEx depot in Rother Way, Hellaby, near Rotherham, on November 2 following reports of a disturbance. South Yorkshire Police said the man, now named as Philip David Woodcock, was found with critical injuries and sadly died at the scene.

A post mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of stab wounds, police said. His family are being supported by specially trained officers, and have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time. A second man is believed to have suffered minor injuries during the incident, which did not require medical treatment.

Ronald Sekanjako, 48, of Bellhouse Road, Sheffield, has been charged with murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon. He is set to appear in court today (November 4).