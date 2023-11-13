They said: "After a long and distinguished career, Phil was readying himself for quieter days away from the hustle and bustle of work. He was looking forward to a long and happy retirement, spending days with his wife and wider network of family and friends, doing all the things he'd planned to do."On November 2, 2022, all of our lives changed forever through a senseless act, the circumstances of which have haunted us as a family and many others since that day. We are tormented by imagining what our loving husband, dad and brother would have felt during his final moments; trapped, helpless and terrified."Our family has been left with a void that it is impossible to fill. He was snatched away from us in the prime of his life, doing what he did most - helping others. As a family, we ask that our privacy remains respected as we seek to continue to come to terms with the immense loss of losing Phil.”Detective Inspector Simon Cartwright, Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said: “I am pleased that Sekanjako has been handed a significant jail term today which will see him spend a large portion of his life behind bars."Sekanjako has shown no guilt or emotion throughout the whole of the investigation and trial, and by failing to own up to his actions that November morning, he has made Philip's heartbroken family and friends sit through a trial which saw the details of how he came to tragically lose his life told in detail."No one should ever go to work and not come home. Sekanjako took Philip's future and plans for retirement away from him and all who loved him."No sentence will bring Philip back but I hope that the conclusion of the court proceedings today provides Philip's family some closure as they try and move forward with their lives."DI Cartwright added: "Knife crime continues to take too many lives across the country, and it has to stop. Sadly, this case lies bear the heartbreaking implications of knife crime, and shows how innocent people can lose their lives in a split second as a result of someone's choice to carry and use a knife."As a force, we remain intent on tackling knife crime, and we will continue to take robust action against those found to be carrying knives. I would urge anyone who has concerns that someone they know may be carrying a knife to reach out to us - we will support you."