Female cyclist, 32, killed in crash with lorry carrying crane

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday (September 26) at around 9.50am at the junction of Headley Way and London Road in Headington, Oxfordshire.

The 32-year-old cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are providing them with support.

Senior Investigating Officer, Sergeant James Surman, of the Roads Policing Unit based at Bicester police station, said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the death of a woman.”

“I am appealing for anyone who has any information relating to the collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police. If you have any CCTV or dash-cam footage which you think could be relevant, please contact us as soon as possible.