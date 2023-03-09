A 15-year-old boy has been injured in a shooting in Sheffield, police have confirmed.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 7.13pm last night (Wednesday 8 March) following reports a teenager had been shot on Teynham Road, Sheffield.

“A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, where he remains in a stable condition.

“Our investigation is continuing at pace to identify those responsible and there will be a heightened police presence throughout the day as officers continue with enquiries.”

Teynham Road

Detective Inspector Chris Ronayne said: “I know incidents like this are a great cause of concern, especially given the age of the boy involved.

“Officers will remain in the area today as they continue their work. If you have any information which could help the investigation please speak to them.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident, or who were driving and may have dashcam footage.”

“You can pass information to police via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 886 of 8 March when you get in touch.

