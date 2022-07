South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene in Bridgegate, Rotherham Town Centre, on Saturday, July 16.

The fire had spread from the pub into the roof of a neighbouring gym.

In the latest update, issued at 11.30pm on Saturday, the fire service said: "Crews are working hard on scene to deal with this incident - please avoid the area!"

