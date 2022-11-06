Firefighters and mountain rescue called after man and dog fall down 50ft ravine in North Yorkshire on Bonfire Night

Shortly before 5pm, North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (NYFRS) were called to reports that the man and dog had fallen down the ravine in Pickering.

Thankfully, when they arrived the man had been able to get back onto the path. However, his dog was still stuck down the ravine.

It turned out that the dog, a 2-year-old Patterdale Terrier, was actually stuck 50 feet down in the ravine.

Firefighters and crews from Mountain Rescue were called to reports that a man and his dog had fallen down a ravine. Although the man was able to get to safety, Roxy, a 2-year-old Patterdale Terrier, was stuck in the 50ft deep ravine. Photo: North Yorkshire Police

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Crews, including one equipped with animal rescue equipment, were sent to the location to help rescue both the man and the dog.

"On arrival the man had managed to return to the path – we believe he had left the path initially to rescue the dog, and we were thankful he was safe and well.

"But, we still had a dog, now known to be actually 50 feet down the ravine, not the 15 we initially thought.

“An assessment of the scene was carried out and it was deemed we would require the help of our fantastic colleagues at Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team. We are pleased to say, just before 8pm Roxy, a 2-year-old Patterdale Terrier, was brought to safety.

"It is believed she had got distracted by a squirrel on her walk which led to the fall.