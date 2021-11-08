Firefighters forced to retreat after 'missiles' thrown at them as they attend fire in Yorkshire

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said one of its crews was attending a fire in Gower Road Park in Hull when the incident happened on Sunday evening (Nov 7).
Coming on Bonfire Night weekend, the service said it had been a busy week and the incident was not was its staff 'expect or deserve'.
It is not known exactly what type of missiles were thrown at the crews.
It tweeted: "CONTROL - Crews have had to withdraw from a fire on Gower Road Park in Hull this evening after missiles were thrown at crews.
"This is not acceptable. After a busy week for the Service this is not the behaviour we expect or deserve."
