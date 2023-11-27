Five dogs have been removed from a house in Sheffield over the weekend after they were seen fighting inside while a mother and children were trapped in another room.

The three children, including a baby, were taken to safety after the pack of dogs, among them XL Bullys and Cane Corsos, were spotted acting dangerously by a member of the public.

South Yorkshire Police said: “On Saturday 25 November, our force control room was alerted to dogs fighting inside a Sheffield property. As a result, a mother and her young children were trapped in a single room for their own safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Upon officers’ arrival they found five dogs, believed to be XL Bullys, Cane Corsos and other bully breeds living alongside young children in poor conditions.

XL Bully

"The dogs, who were all significantly underweight, taken by officers and remain in police kennels. The children, including a baby, were safeguarded.

"A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and child neglect. He has since been released on police bail while our investigation continues."

Operational Support Unit’s Chief Inspector Emma Cheney added: “This incident is why we urge our communities to report their concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are not here to take dogs away from their families, we are not here to put dogs to sleep, we are here to protect people, especially those who cannot protect themselves, such as children.

“During this incident, it is believed that three of the dogs were aggressively fighting. One person in the property suffered minor injuries, but the situation could have easily escalated and caused serious injury and even fatality.

“Of the dogs seized, two of them had their ears illegally cropped and enquiries into this will continue, alongside the overall investigation.

“Ear cropping is purely cosmetic to make dogs look more aggressive and fearful, it causes unnecessary pain and suffering to the animal and will not be tolerated in South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have concerns about dogs, or the safety of children in your neighbourhood, please get in touch.

“We always where possible will try and work with the owner, and put measures in place to protect those living, or visiting a property, but where necessary we will take enforcement action to protect people.”