Five men and women arrested after welder, 49, is murdered in Yorkshire

Jonathan Hutty, a welder fabricator, had been in hospital for 16 days but Humberside Police have now confirmed his death.

The force said: “A murder investigation has now been launched after a man, who has been named by his family as 49-year-old Jonathan Hutty, sustained a serious head injury in Hull on Saturday 24 February.

"We received a call from paramedics at around 2.35am reporting they found a man inside a property on Padstow Close with a serious head injury, as a result of a suspected assault.

Jonathan Hutty, 49

"Officers were deployed to the scene and Jonathan was immediately taken to hospital to receive medical treatment where he remained in a critical condition for 16 days.

"Despite the efforts of medical professionals, Jonathan on Monday 11 March died from his injuries. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.

"Three men, aged 53, 51 and 23, and two women, aged 27 and 23, have been arrested in connection with the incident and have since been released on police bail whilst our investigation continues."

Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Ben Robinson said: “I understand an incident of this nature is likely to cause concern within the local community, however, I’d like to reassure people that we do believe this to be an isolated incident between individuals known to each other.

“Since we received the report, I have had a dedicated team of detectives conducting extensive lines of enquiries, including house to house and reviewing CCTV footage in and around the area.

“If anyone has information, no matter how small, which could be the vital piece of information we need to further our investigation then I would urge them to come forward.