Five men arrested after dog attacks and kills badger in Yorkshire field

North Yorkshire Police were called to a field near Kilburn after vigilant residents spotted a high-powered torch being used in the darkness. Police went to the scene and five men were found alongside two dogs, one of which was attacking the badger, which was later found dead.
The men got into a black Jeep Cherokee and fled the scene, leaving both the dogs and the badger. They were eventually tracked down by officers in a car off the A170 near Felixkirk.
A statement from police said: “The five men inside were arrested on suspicion of wilfully killing a badger, an offence under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992. The two dogs were taken to a secure location to be looked after, and the Jeep was also seized. A dead badger was found at the scene.
“The five suspects, who are from the Stockton-in-Tees area, remain in custody at this time while our enquiries continue.
Anyone who is aware of suspicious activity in rural areas - for example, vehicles or high-powered torches in unusual or unexpected locations - is urged to report it to the police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass the information to our Force Control Room, or if you see a crime in progress, dial 999.”