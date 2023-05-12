Five men arrested after dog attacks and kills badger in Yorkshire field

Five men have been arrested after a dog attacked and killed a badger in a North Yorkshire field.

North Yorkshire Police were called to a field near Kilburn after vigilant residents spotted a high-powered torch being used in the darkness. Police went to the scene and five men were found alongside two dogs, one of which was attacking the badger, which was later found dead.

The men got into a black Jeep Cherokee and fled the scene, leaving both the dogs and the badger. They were eventually tracked down by officers in a car off the A170 near Felixkirk.

A statement from police said: “The five men inside were arrested on suspicion of wilfully killing a badger, an offence under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992. The two dogs were taken to a secure location to be looked after, and the Jeep was also seized. A dead badger was found at the scene.

The badger which was found at the scene

“The five suspects, who are from the Stockton-in-Tees area, remain in custody at this time while our enquiries continue.