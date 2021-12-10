In response to an emerging pattern of anti-social behaviour and street robberies that occurred in Keighley town centre over the weekend, officers from Keighley Neighbourhood Policing Team immediately deployed additional resources as part of a proactive operation to tackle this issue.

As a result of this, officers arrested two males following a report of an ongoing robbery on Monday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Subsequent enquiries resulted in a further three males being arrested in connection with this offence and the previous series of street robberies.

Five men caught and arrested after spate of town centre street robberies