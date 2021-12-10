Five men caught and arrested after spate of town centre street robberies

In response to an emerging pattern of anti-social behaviour and street robberies that occurred in Keighley town centre over the weekend, officers from Keighley Neighbourhood Policing Team immediately deployed additional resources as part of a proactive operation to tackle this issue.
As a result of this, officers arrested two males following a report of an ongoing robbery on Monday evening.
Subsequent enquiries resulted in a further three males being arrested in connection with this offence and the previous series of street robberies.
Keighley Neighbourhood Policing Team and Bradford District Crime Team said they will continue to deploy additional resources as part of this ongoing operation in order to provide continued reassurance and to prevent and detect further offences.