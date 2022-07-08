Five-year-old boy dies in hospital after crash in Yorkshire

The boy was involved in a collision with a black Nissan Note on Back Camberley Street in Beeston, Leeds, at about 4.55pm on July 7.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team at West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage or CCTV of the incident or the movements of the child or the black Nissan Note prior to or after the collision.