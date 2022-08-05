Cleveland Police is appealing for information after the young girl was hit by a white saloon car on St Mary's Court in Middlesbrough at around 7pm on August 4.

A statement from the force said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with private CCTV after a 5-year-old girl suffered a broken arm and broken toe in a collision in Middlesbrough.

"The incident happened around 7pm on Thursday 4th August on St Mary’s Court, when a white saloon vehicle collided with the girl, who later received treatment at James Cook University Hospital.

"The driver stopped to take the girl to another family member but did not stay at the scene or provide any details. Police would like to speak to the male driver and would ask him to come forward and call 101."