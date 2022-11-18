Flytipper fined £3,200 after CCTV caught rubbish being dumped from his car

A man has been fined more than £3,000 for flytipping after CCTV caught rubbish being dumped from his car.

The flytipping was caught on CCTV

Hull Council brought the case against Dariusz Dymek, 41, of Berberis Close, Hull, after a man was caught on CCTV dumping boxes from a car on Cholmley Street, off Boulevard, in the city, in February.

Enquiries by the Environmental Enforcement Team identified the vehicle’s registered keeper as Dymek, so enforcement officers served a legal notice requiring Dymek to disclose who was in control of the vehicle on the day of the offence. He refused to do so.

It is an offence to put waste on land without an environmental permit.

If the registered keeper of a vehicle involved in flytipping refuses to disclose who the driver is, the keeper is treated as “knowingly causing the waste to be deposited”.

Beverley Magistrates Court found Dymek guilty of fly-tipping rubbish and failing to provide the required information to the council.

He was ordered to pay £3,254, comprising a fine, council costs and a victim surcharge.

The maximum penalty for fly-tipping is an unlimited fine plus clean-up costs.

Councillor Julia Conner, Portfolio Holder for Environment, said: “Fly-tipping makes our neighbourhoods look messy, is extremely harmful to the environment and causes unnecessary clean-up costs for the council.

“This successful prosecution shows that the council takes fly-tipping very seriously and will not hesitate to take action against those responsible.”

Anyone with information about people responsible for fly-tipping in Hull should report it to via Hull Council’s website or by calling 01482 300300.