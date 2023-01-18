A man who ‘helped himself to food’ at a popular Whitby restaurant has been jailed for eight months after attacking six police officers.

Lee Brown, 33, was sentenced on Monday to 32 weeks in prison after being abusive and threatening towards staff at a Whitby restaurant.

Around 5pm on Friday January 13, Brown entered Trenchers restaurant and started helping himself to food from behind the counter, while using abusive and threatening language, police said.

Officers were called by restaurant staff and concerned customers who at first thought a robbery was taking place.

Brown was immediately arrested and on his way to police custody just a few minutes following the report according to the force.

While in custody he continued to act in a volatile and abusive manner and assaulted six police officers.

He was charged with theft of food, using threatening and abusive language with the intent to cause fear and six charges of assaulting an emergency worker.

He was remanded in custody until his appearance at court where he pleaded guilty to all the charges and was handed a 32-week prison sentence and ordered to pay compensation to his victims.

Speaking about the incident Detective Superintendent Graeme Wright, Commander for Scarborough and Ryedale said: “This was a really upsetting and alarming incident for the staff and customers of the restaurant to witness on a Sunday afternoon in Whitby. I’d like to thank them for their swift action reporting it to police, which enabled officers to attend and quickly make the situation safe by arresting Brown.

“Sadly when taken to the police station, Brown continued to act in a volatile and abusive manner and went on to assault a number of officers as they carried out their duties ensuring he was safe when in custody – spitting and urinating on them when they conducted safety checks.

