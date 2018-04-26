Forensic teams working at scene of suspected firearms incident in Harehills

Forensic work is taking place in a residential street in Leeds this morning after a suspected firearms incident.

Police were alerted at 10.15pm last night when a number of member of the public reported hearing loud bangs in the Harehills area.

Other reports were received about shots being fired in Clifton Terrace, prompting armed officers to be dispatched.

The street was cordoned off and a crime scene remains in place as forensic examinations are carried out.

There were no reports of any injuries or damaged caused that could be consistent with a firearms discharge.

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes, of Leeds District CID, said: “The investigation is still in its early stages and we are currently working to establish the full circumstances of this incident. At this stage it has not been confirmed that any shots have been fired but the scene is currently undergoing a specialist search.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation. Our initial enquiries suggest one or more vehicles may have been involved and we would like to hear from anyone who has seen them in the area either at the time of the incident or leaving the scene.

“While this has not yet been confirmed as a firearms discharge we recognise that an incident like this will cause understandable concern in the community. I would like to reassure people that we are treating it very seriously and will be doing everything we can to identify those involved.

“Our colleagues from the local neighbourhood policing team are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure people and will continue to monitor any ongoing concerns.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180197433.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.