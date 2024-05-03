Former brass band trombonist jailed for 16 years for historical sexual abuse of two young boys

Bradford man Brian Symonds, 67, carried out the abuse more than 20 years ago and Recorder Gurdial Singh said he had groomed the youngsters and preyed on their vulnerability.

Bradford Crown Court heard that Symonds had denied 15 charges of indecent assault and indecency with a child, but he was unanimously convicted on all the allegations by a jury last month following a five-day trial.

Prosecutor Robert Mochrie revealed that back in the 1970s and 1980s Symonds had previously been convicted of sexually abusing other young boys.

Symonds’ latest crimes involved him sexual abusing the two complainants, who must not be identified for legal reasons, at various locations including swimming baths and in a caravan.

After jailing Symonds the judge addressed the two complainants who had attended court today to see Symonds jailed.

“Thank you both for having the courage to come forward. For giving the evidence you did. I appreciate that no sentence is ever going to give you back that which you have lost,” said Recorder Singh.

The judge said one of the complainants had provided a very eloquent victim personal statement and he emphasised that the victim had no reason to feel any shame because he was completely blameless.

Symonds, of Whitaker Avenue, will now have to serve at least two-thirds of his 16-year sentence behind bars before he is considered for release by the Parole Board.