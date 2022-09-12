Former care assistant at school in North Yorkshire jailed for sexual relationship with boy 19 years her junior

Sherley Bond

Sherley May Bond, now of Hyde in Greater Manchester, was sentenced to 10 years in prison at York Crown Court today after being found guilty of six counts of indecent assault on a child under 16 years of age.

Bond worked as a care assistant at the unnamed school in North Yorkshire more than 30 years ago when she began a sexual relationship with the teenage boy.

The investigation started in 2020 when the victim contacted his previous school to inform them of the sexual abuse he had experienced by Bond and North Yorkshire Police officers were alerted to the reports.

The victim gave a statement and Bond was traced and interviewed. She denied all offences but was found guilty.

North Yorkshire Police Detective Constable, Suzanne Hall, said: “At the time of the offences Bond was 19 years older than her victim. She abused her position, taking advantage of a child for her own gratification.

“I’d like to praise the bravery of the victim for coming forward and reporting Bond’s actions. He put his trust and faith in North Yorkshire Police, showing immense courage to work with us and bring Bond to justice.