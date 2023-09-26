Former child protection officer at Yorkshire school jailed over historical sex offences

A former child protection officer at a Yorkshire school has been jailed after being found guilty of a series of historical sexual assaults.

Alexander Charles Ralls was found guilty of 31 charges of sexual assault, 10 charges of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, two charges of assault by penetration and one charge of sexual assault of a child under 13 at Bradford Crown Court.

The court was told Ralls, 47, had 20 victims and he was jailed for 16 years on Monday (Sep 25), as well as being made subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

The court heard how over a four-year-period while working as a child protection officer and safeguarding lead at a school in York Ralls, of Hazel Mead, Dunstable, Bedfordshire, used his position of trust to exploit his victims, claiming to care for them and provide them with medical treatment while actually sexually assaulting them.

Both in the UK and on school trips abroad, he posed as a person with medical knowledge, instructing his victims to remove items of clothing and underwear, claiming to examine them for health reasons but then subjected them to sexual assault.

Detective Constable Suzanne Hall, from North Yorkshire Police’s non-recent abuse investigation team, said: “This was a complex and disturbing case where Ralls as a person in a position of trust, used his role to coerce and influence the young people he should have been caring for into a vulnerable position, which he then exploited for his own sexual gratification.

“The extent of his offending was staggering and the fact that he continued to use the same excuse of providing medical care to carry out his sickening actions, shows his utter arrogance towards and contempt of his victims. Not once has he taken any responsibility for his actions, pleading not guilty to all the charges, meaning his victims had to face a gruelling seven-week court process.

“I’d like to thank the victims for their enormous bravery in coming forward and giving their accounts. I know how difficult and traumatic that was for them. I hope the sentence handed to Ralls today helps them move on from such an upsetting period in their lives.

“I hope the sentence also gives other victims of non-recent abuse confidence to come forward and seek help and support. It doesn’t matter how long ago you may have experienced abuse, we understand the damaging effects it can have and that people can feel those effects throughout their life.

“If you choose to report the incident to police, we will listen and believe you and we will do everything we can to put those responsible in front of the courts.”