All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

Former police watchdog boss in court accused of raping 14-year-old schoolgirl

A former police watchdog boss has indicated not guilty pleas to nine sexual offences charges brought against him.
By Ben Roberts-Haslam, PA
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:26 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:26 BST

Michael Lockwood appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Wednesday where he faced six counts of indecent assault and three counts of rape against a 14-year-old girl in the 1980s.

The 64-year-old stepped down as director general at the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in December after it emerged he was the subject of a police probe into a historical allegation of sexual abuse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Appearing in front of district judge Tan Ikram wearing a black suit and dark purple tie, Lockwood only spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.

Most Popular
Former Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) director general Michael Lockwood at Westminster Magistrates' Court, central London, where he is charged with six counts of non-recent sexual offences, and three counts of non-recent rape, under the Sexual Offences Act 1956. Yui Mok/PA WireFormer Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) director general Michael Lockwood at Westminster Magistrates' Court, central London, where he is charged with six counts of non-recent sexual offences, and three counts of non-recent rape, under the Sexual Offences Act 1956. Yui Mok/PA Wire
Former Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) director general Michael Lockwood at Westminster Magistrates' Court, central London, where he is charged with six counts of non-recent sexual offences, and three counts of non-recent rape, under the Sexual Offences Act 1956. Yui Mok/PA Wire

Mark Langan, prosecuting, told the court the alleged offences took place between October 1985 and March 1986 between Lockwood and a 14-year-old girl.

The offences are claimed to have taken place at a sports centre in Humberside while Lockwood worked as a part-time lifeguard at the ages of 25 and 26.

Lockwood was the first director general appointed to lead the IOPC when it replaced the Independent Police Complaints Commission in 2018.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was previously chief executive of the London Borough of Harrow in north-west London.

After the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, he was asked by a Government taskforce to lead recovery and remediation work, and liaise with bereaved families, survivors and the wider community.

Lockwood was granted unconditional bail and a trial date has been set for July 26, 2023, at the Old Bailey.