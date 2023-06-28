Former police watchdog boss in court accused of raping 14-year-old schoolgirl

A former police watchdog boss has indicated not guilty pleas to nine sexual offences charges brought against him.

Michael Lockwood appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Wednesday where he faced six counts of indecent assault and three counts of rape against a 14-year-old girl in the 1980s.

The 64-year-old stepped down as director general at the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in December after it emerged he was the subject of a police probe into a historical allegation of sexual abuse.

Appearing in front of district judge Tan Ikram wearing a black suit and dark purple tie, Lockwood only spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.

Former Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) director general Michael Lockwood at Westminster Magistrates' Court, central London, where he is charged with six counts of non-recent sexual offences, and three counts of non-recent rape, under the Sexual Offences Act 1956. Yui Mok/PA Wire

Mark Langan, prosecuting, told the court the alleged offences took place between October 1985 and March 1986 between Lockwood and a 14-year-old girl.

The offences are claimed to have taken place at a sports centre in Humberside while Lockwood worked as a part-time lifeguard at the ages of 25 and 26.

Lockwood was the first director general appointed to lead the IOPC when it replaced the Independent Police Complaints Commission in 2018.

He was previously chief executive of the London Borough of Harrow in north-west London.

After the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, he was asked by a Government taskforce to lead recovery and remediation work, and liaise with bereaved families, survivors and the wider community.