Bradford Crown Court heard how powerfully-built prop forward Daniel Igbinedion was “possessive and jealous” from the early stages of the relationship with Katy Lyles which began in secret after he became a personal trainer for the woman at a gym.

Igbinedion, who had previously been on the books at Castleford Tigers, Dewsbury Rams and Featherstone Rovers, was found guilty by a jury in October of controlling and coercive behaviour and three separate charges of assault committed against the woman between May 2018 and March 2020.

Judge Andrew Hatton said Igbinedion had accused the woman of being disrespectful to him and it was clear that he felt himself, as a professional or semi-professional sportsman, to be somewhat different to everybody else.

Judge Hatton said the woman was in a sense under Igbinedion’s spell and the relationship continued despite her seeing a deeply unpleasant side of him.

After she dressed up for a Christmas party in Liverpool Igbinedion called her a s*** and she spent the rest of the night wearing a coat over her outfit.

“Others tried to persuade her to remove her coat but she kept it on because she was under your control,” said the judge.

On the same night Igbinedion threw her over his shoulder and carried her out fo a bar before dragging her through the streets by the arm in an undignified fashion until a concerned doorman intervened.

He kept her prisoner

Igbinedion spent a night in a police cell over that incident but was not prosecuted and the relationship resumed.

The court heard how on other occasions Igbinedion drove erratically and aggressively pursuing his victim’s car and his abusive behaviour led to her threatening to kill herself.

Judge Hatton said Igbinedion had drained all the life and resistance out of her and he had driven her to that state of mind.

After a night out in Leeds jealous Igbinedion attacked her again at his then home in Bingley where he “kept her prisoner” and strangled the woman with both hands around her neck.

She was unable to breathe and feared he would kill her, and in a victim impact statement she described how she now suffered flashbacks, anxiety and sleepless nights.

The court heard that Igbinedion, 26, of Hallywell Crescent, Newham, had suffered from mental health issues and had been sectioned at one stage, but in a letter to Judge Hatton he said he had now undertaken an anger management course while remanded in custody.

Significant punishment

In his letter Igbinedion said he was genuinely sorry and his barrister Chloe Birch said he now faced the end of his professional sporting career.

“That to somebody fo Mr Igbinedion’s talent and potential will be a significant punishment,” she said.

Jailing Igbinedion for three years and three months Judge Hatton said:”I have to deal with you for this sustained course of conduct including gross offences of violence against a background of controlling and coercive behaviour.

“This whole catalogue of offending was so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified for it.”

He said the woman had given her evidence at the trial with dignity and in a compelling and impressive way.

Judge Hatton also made Igbinedion subject to a five-year restraining order which bans him from contacting the complainant directly or indirectly.

Victim Impact statement

West Yorkshire Police released Ms Lyles' victim impact statement, which said: “I first met Daniel at the gym. He seemed like a decent guy, but he quickly became very possessive and jealous. About six months into our relationship he became physically violent, and showed me that he had a very evil side to him.

“He made threats which made me scared of what he would do to me and my family. He held me prisoner and followed me everywhere.

“He proposed to me and even promised that he would never harm me again – if I accepted a promise ring from him. I rejected his proposal and then, months later, he tried to kill me.”

“I came forward in the hope that I would potentially save the life of a future victim.

“I would encourage anyone who is suffering from domestic abuse to keep notes, take photos and speak to a friend or a family member.

“Please take the first step and report your abuser to the police – your safety will be their priority. Get out of there, but do it safely. There are lots of confidential helplines and groups who can support you.