Former Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara found guilty of six counts of fraud over expenses claims

Former Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara has been found guilty at Leeds Crown Court of six counts of fraud over expenses claims made while he was in office in 2019.

By PA Reporter
1 hour ago
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 2:36pm

Jared O’Mara, 41, who represented the constituency of Sheffield Hallam from 2017 to 2019, was on trial at Leeds Crown Court for submitting fake invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority to fund a cocaine habit.

He was convicted on Wednesday of six counts of fraud by false representation.

The jury cleared him of two other fraud charges.

Co-defendant Gareth Arnold was found guilty of three out of six fraud charges, and a third defendant, John Woodliff, was found not guilty of one offence of fraud.

O’Mara and Arnold will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday.

More to follow.