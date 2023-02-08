Former Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara found guilty of six counts of fraud over expenses claims

Former Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara has been found guilty at Leeds Crown Court of six counts of fraud over expenses claims made while he was in office in 2019.

Jared O’Mara, 41, who represented the constituency of Sheffield Hallam from 2017 to 2019, was on trial at Leeds Crown Court for submitting fake invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority to fund a cocaine habit.

He was convicted on Wednesday of six counts of fraud by false representation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jury cleared him of two other fraud charges.

Jared O’Mara, 41, who represented the constituency of Sheffield Hallam from 2017 to 2019, was on trial at Leeds Crown Court for submitting fake invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority to fund a cocaine habit.

Co-defendant Gareth Arnold was found guilty of three out of six fraud charges, and a third defendant, John Woodliff, was found not guilty of one offence of fraud.

O’Mara and Arnold will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad