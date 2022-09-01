Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Makel, aged 49, appeared at Jedburgh Sheriff Court in Scotland on Monday, where he admitted to threatening and abusive behaviour towards his then wife Claire and the then Police Scotland chief superintendent Gareth Blair.

Makel made the threats in messages he sent in 2019 after his wife, Claire, and the police chief had started a relationship.

The texts were sent after Makel’s wife and her lover were reported to the police for allegedly getting intimate in a vehicle in a park and ride car park in Edinburgh, with the police officer fined £750 over the incident for public indecency.

Lee Makel was a former coach at Sheffield United (Photo: Getty)

Claire’s not guilty plea was accepted.

Makel, a former footballer for Newcastle, Blackburn Rovers, Hearts and Livingston, was a coach at Sheffield United but was released by the club when the charges against him came to light.

He is said to be keen to resume his coaching career following the conclusion of the court case when he is sentenced on September 13.

The judge in the case has been asked to consider an absolute discharge for Makel, who has applied for a football coaching post involving American college scholarships but a criminal conviction would affect his prospects.

He and his wife had been married for 10 years and together for 15 years before the affair, which led to their split.