Benjamin Peacock, of Conisborough Way, Pontefract, beat his girlfriend who thought “she was going to die” at his hands on the night of September 5 this year.

Peacock, 39, threw his victim against a wall after she tried to escape through a bathroom window, before she desperately broke a glass door panel and screamed for help.

Peacock’s barrister told a sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court his client was a former member of the armed forces, and suffered from post traumatic stress disorder.

Benjamin Peacock, of Conisborough Way, Pontefract, beat his girlfriend who thought “she was going to die” at his hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the judge ruled that his offending, which led to the victim believing she was going to die at his hands, should serve a lengthy prison term.

Peacock’s girlfriend arrived at his house at around 7pm. The court heard that things between the couple had been “normal” until she decided to go to bed at around 10pm.

The victim said she could hear Peacock downstairs talking to himself. He then told her he was not happy that she had gone to bed, and that she may as well go home.

She agreed with him, and started getting ready to leave. Peacock then grabbed hold of her arms and shook her while saying “why do this to me when you know I love you?”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim eventually entered the kitchen, where she was followed by Peacock. He took her phone and smashed it on the floor, then grabbed her handbag. Peacock then took her car keys and put them in his pocket.

He then threw a set of keys at the victim.

The victim then ran to a downstairs bathroom and attempted to escape out of the window. Peacock pulled her back, then she fell and hit her head on the bath tub.

She eventually used a mug holder to smash a window pane on the front door and shouted into the street for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peacock then threw her into a wall, hitting her head, and cornered her in the room until the police arrived at 2.38am. Peacock is believed to have kept the victim imprisoned in his house for around four and a half hours in total.

The prosecution added that the assault also included biting from Peacock, as well as him restraining her by putting his knee against her chest.

Peacock pleaded guilty to assault, actual bodily harm and false imprisonment.

Mitigating, Craig Sutcliffe told the court: “The defendant has a limited recollection of the events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It makes it impossible for him to challenge any account given by the complainant.

"Until 2013 he was a serving member of the infantry and he suffers from PTSD.”

He added that Peacock had been working as a HGV driver until he was disqualified from driving.

Sentencing Peacock, Recorder Tony Watkin said: “You subjected the victim to a sustained and terrifying attack – she thought she was going to die.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You are someone who is a serious risk of causing someone harm.”