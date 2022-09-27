Former Yorkshire police officer denies raping woman while off duty

Former South Yorkshire Police constable Rowan Horrocks appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday (Sep 27) after a woman reported she was raped in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021.

The 26-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges and a trial was scheduled for October 30, 2023.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC said that due to the nature of the case, the complainant would be cross-examined on a date before that.

South Yorkshire Police officer, Rowan Horrocks, 26, arrives at Leeds Crown Court

Horrocks was granted bail until his next appearance at the same court.

South Yorkshire Police had previously said Horrocks was based in its response team but was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences, which relate to the same incident.

He has been suspended from duties and internal misconduct proceedings are also under way.

After Horrocks was charged, Superintendent Delphine Waring, head of the force's Professional Standards Department, said that the case was being taken "incredibly seriously".

Supt Waring said: "I know how understandably concerned our communities will be about this matter. I'd like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the force.