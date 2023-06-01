Declan Middleton, 31, appeared before a district judge at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Thursday following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
According to the IOPC, the former West Yorkshire Police constable is alleged to have started an inappropriate relationship with a woman he met and attempted to pursue relationships with two other women during the course of his duties.
The IOPC said Middleton was formerly assigned to the Bradford District Safeguarding Domestic Abuse Team.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between May 2020 and October 2021.
Middleton, of Larkfield Terrace, Keighley, appeared for a 10-minute hearing when he was told the case has to be transferred to the crown court.
District Judge David Kitson gave him unconditional bail and ordered to him to appear at Leeds Crown Court on June 29.