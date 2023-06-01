All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Former Yorkshire police officer who worked on safeguarding domestic abuse team charged with misconduct over inappropriate relationship

A former Yorkshire police officer has appeared in court charged with three counts of misconduct in a public office in relation an alleged inappropriate relationship.
By Dave Higgens
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 15:46 BST

Declan Middleton, 31, appeared before a district judge at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Thursday following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

According to the IOPC, the former West Yorkshire Police constable is alleged to have started an inappropriate relationship with a woman he met and attempted to pursue relationships with two other women during the course of his duties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The IOPC said Middleton was formerly assigned to the Bradford District Safeguarding Domestic Abuse Team.

Most Popular
Declan Middleton, 31, appeared before a district judge at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Thursday following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).Declan Middleton, 31, appeared before a district judge at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Thursday following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Declan Middleton, 31, appeared before a district judge at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Thursday following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The offences are alleged to have taken place between May 2020 and October 2021.

Middleton, of Larkfield Terrace, Keighley, appeared for a 10-minute hearing when he was told the case has to be transferred to the crown court.

District Judge David Kitson gave him unconditional bail and ordered to him to appear at Leeds Crown Court on June 29.