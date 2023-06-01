A former Yorkshire police officer has appeared in court charged with three counts of misconduct in a public office in relation an alleged inappropriate relationship.

Declan Middleton, 31, appeared before a district judge at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Thursday following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

According to the IOPC, the former West Yorkshire Police constable is alleged to have started an inappropriate relationship with a woman he met and attempted to pursue relationships with two other women during the course of his duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The IOPC said Middleton was formerly assigned to the Bradford District Safeguarding Domestic Abuse Team.

Declan Middleton, 31, appeared before a district judge at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Thursday following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The offences are alleged to have taken place between May 2020 and October 2021.

Middleton, of Larkfield Terrace, Keighley, appeared for a 10-minute hearing when he was told the case has to be transferred to the crown court.